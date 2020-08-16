Right now, Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance, plus cardholders can get an extra 30% off with code PLEASANT30 (w/ card) and free shipping with code AUGMVCFREE (w/ card) applied at checkout!



Non-cardholders can use code SAVEBIG15 (extra 15% off) and get free shipping on $75+.



Plus from now until 8/16, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.



Other Notable Savings Codes:

$10 off $50+ back-to-school purchase w/ code BTS10



$10 off $40+ intimates purchase w/ code INTIMATES10



$10 off $40+ men's basics purchase w/ code MENBASIC10