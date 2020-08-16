Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% + F/S
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/16/20
About this Deal
|Right now, Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance, plus cardholders can get an extra 30% off with code PLEASANT30 (w/ card) and free shipping with code AUGMVCFREE (w/ card) applied at checkout!
Non-cardholders can use code SAVEBIG15 (extra 15% off) and get free shipping on $75+.
Plus from now until 8/16, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Other Notable Savings Codes:
Related to this item:home decor home patio kitchen Apparel kohls Bed & Bath saving tips
What's the matter?