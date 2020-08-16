Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Right now, Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance, plus cardholders can get an extra 30% off with code PLEASANT30 (w/ card) and free shipping with code AUGMVCFREE (w/ card) applied at checkout!

Non-cardholders can use code SAVEBIG15 (extra 15% off) and get free shipping on $75+.

Plus from now until 8/16, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Other Notable Savings Codes:
  • $10 off $50+ back-to-school purchase w/ code BTS10
  • $10 off $40+ intimates purchase w/ code INTIMATES10
  • $10 off $40+ men's basics purchase w/ code MENBASIC10

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
2h ago
Crazy savings just in time for back to school :)
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
2h ago
Thanks!! 😊
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
52m ago
You're welcome
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1 day ago
Starts tomorrow
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
6 days ago
Added 2 new codes
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
14 days ago
updated with codes
