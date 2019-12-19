This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Kristen Top Zip Tote (3 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$75.00
$299.00
Dec 19, 2019
Expires : 12/19/19
39 Likes 2 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Act fast because today only, Kate Spade is offering their Kristen Medium Top Zip Tote (3 Colors) for only $75.00 with free shipping!
Product Details:
Other Notable Kate Spade Totes:
What's the matter?