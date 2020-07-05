Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lake Medium Crossbody (2 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$61.80 $228.00
Aug 27, 2020
Expires : 09/08/20
About this Deal

Kate Spade is offering Lake Medium Crossbody in 2 colors for only $61.80 when you use code HEATINGUP (extra 40% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
  • Crossbody with zip-top closure
  • Interior snap-tab slip pocket
  • Interior zipper pocket
  • Adjustable shoulder strap
  • Received 4+ stars from over 155 reviews!

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
neondragon199
neondragon199 (L2)
Aug 27, 2020
Updated price ($61.80) and code (HEATINGUP)
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 05, 2020
Update w/ code
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 22, 2020
Updated
