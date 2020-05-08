Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Price Drop! Laney Watch (Mult. Colors) + F/S
$34.50 $139.00
May 08, 2020
Expires : 05/10/20
About this Deal

Price drop (was $49)! Fossil is offering their Laney Three-Hand Watch in multiple colors for only $34.50 with code EXTRA50 (extra 50%) at checkout and with free shipping.

Details:
  • Available in multiple colors
  • Movement Type: Quartz
  • Case Size: 34mm
  • Water Resistant: 5 ATM

Other Notable Fossil Watches:

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
rizwannazir60
rizwannazir60 (L1)
May 08, 2020
Very beautiful watch for men's. Must try it
