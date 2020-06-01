Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Laney Three-Hand White Leather Watch + F/S

$23.40 $115.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal

Selling fast! Fossil is offering this Laney Three-Hand White Leather Watch for $23.40 (Reg. $119.00) with free shipping when you use code YAYSUMMER at checkout.

Details:
  • Case Size: 34MM
  • Movement: Quartz
  • Strap Material: Leather
  • Water Resistance: 5 ATM
  • Case Color: Silver
  • Strap Fashion Color: White
  • Interchangeable Compatibility: 14MM
  • Strap Width: 14MM
  • Closure: Single Prong Strap Buckle

Comments (1)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 01, 2020
Price drop
Reply