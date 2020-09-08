Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
JCPenney Coupons

JCPenney

Liz Claiborne Elizabeth Tote Bag
FREE SHIPPING
$31.50 $70.00
Aug 09, 2020
Expires : 08/09/20
About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this Liz Claiborne Elizabeth Tote Bag for just $31.50 when you use code WINNER30 at checkout with free shipping on orders over $49, or opt for free in-store pickup.


Details
  • Closure Type: Zipper
  • Pockets: 1 Front Slip Pocket, 1 Inside Zip Pocket
  • Measurements: 5.5 Depth/Inches, 10.5 Height/Inches, 17.75 Width/Inches
  • Handle Drop Length: 9"
  • Max Strap Drop Length: 9"

women's clothing gifts JCPenney Handbags Bags Totes Travel Bags Liz Clairborne
