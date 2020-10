Guess Factory has the Love Bird Quilted Satchel in 2 colors for $32.00 (Reg. $79.99). Shipping is free on orders over $99.



Product Details:

Available in 2 colors: Mustard and Pink Quilted construction Removable logo keychain Divided logo-print interior with multiple pockets Foldover strap Top handles with 5" drop Removable, adjustable crossbody strap with 24" drop 12"W x 9"H x 4"D