Macy's

Macy's Style & Co Women's Chenille Sweater (15 Colors)
$15.84 $49.50
Jan 09, 2020
Price drop! Lower price with new code!

For a limited time only, Macy's is offering Style & Co Chenille Sweater (15 Colors) on sale for $19.80 (reg. $49.50). Save an extra 20% off with code BIG and pay only $15.84!
Shipping is free on purchases over $25 or free shipping to store.

Features:
  • Due to generous sizing, we suggest sizing down for the perfect fit
  • Ribbed crewneck
  • Ribbed hem with vents
  • 15 colors, in sizes XS-XXL

macy's fashion women's clothing Sweaters Created for Macy's machine washable chenille sweater Style & Co
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
