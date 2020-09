Macy's is offering this 7-Pc Indecor Home Spa Bath Gift Set for only $13.99 when you use coupon code FORYOU (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $25.



Set Includes:

1 Bath Ball

1 Candle

1 Loofah

1 Soapdish

1 Bar of soap

2 Washcloths