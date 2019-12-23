Head over to Macy's and get this Madixe Riding Boots (2 Colors) for just $19.99, originally priced at $49.99. Free shipping over $25.



Features:

1" faux-stacked heel



Round-toe riding boots with full side zipper; crisscrossing ankle strap and buckle detail



Please note: Shaft height and circumference may vary by size.

