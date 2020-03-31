Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade Coupons

Kate Spade

Kate Spade May Street Lida Tote (2 Colors) + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$69.00 $249.00
Mar 30, 2020
Expires : 07/15/20
26  Likes 8  Comments
38
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Kate Spade is offering this May Street Lida Tote (2 Colors) for just $69.00 with free shipping.

Details:
  • 9.8"h x 11.6"w x 5.1"d
  • Drop length: 9"
  • Tote with zipper closure
  • Material: nylon
  • Dust bag not included
  • Received 4+ stars from over 170 reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

Women Free Shipping fashion kate spade Handbags Totes designer fashion Women's Handbags & Bags
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 8  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 31, 2020
Still live
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Mar 31, 2020
update removed, it's not $59 anymore.
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 30, 2020
Price drop now $59 Today Only
Likes Reply
senevi16
senevi16 (L2)
Dec 01, 2019
Back again
Likes Reply
AndeeaJ
AndeeaJ (L1)
Nov 20, 2019
nice deal!
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Nov 20, 2019
Perfect holiday gifts! AND free shipping:)
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 20, 2019
Indeed :)
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 20, 2019
Price drop now $59. Today only
Likes Reply
see more comments 5
Kate Spade See All arrow
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Up to 70% Off 'Friends & Family' Sale + Extra 30%
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Jae Medium Shoulder Bag
$69.30 $259.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Jeanne Medium Satchel
$90.30 $359.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Cameron Small Flap Crossbody (2 Colors)
$55.30 $199.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Lula Crossbody Wallet
$69.30 $198.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Market See-through Large Tote
$97.30 $198
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York Tote
$54.60 $98.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Mulberry Street Lise (4 Colors)
$89.00 $359.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody ( Color )
$83.30 $139.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Sylvia See-through Lia Dot Dome Crossbody
$112.00 $229.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Dresses + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Gap
Gap
Up to 60% Off Sale + Extra 50% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
HOT
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Up to 75% Off Final Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 40% Off Fall Fashion Event + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Clarks
Clarks
Up to 60% Off Sale + Extra 30% Off $100
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Cole Haan
Cole Haan
The Go-To Block Heel Pump (2 Colors)
$39.97 $180.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Fredericks
Fredericks
$19 Teddies (Multiple Styles)
$19.00 $54.50
Cashback Up to 7.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Hollister
Hollister
Up to 70% Off Sale + Extra 20% Off
SALE
LOFT
LOFT
Today Only! $10.10 Fave Styles (Mult. Options)
$10.10 $36.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 75% Off National Handbag Day Flash Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
arrow
arrow