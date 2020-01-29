Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Michael Kors Rochelle Large Tote + Ships Free

$89.40 $298.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/02/20
Bloomingdale's is offering this Michael Kors Rochelle Large Tote for only $89.40 (50% off discount applied at checkout) with free shipping for Loyallists [free to join].

Details:
  • Double handles, 5.25" drop
  • Adjustable removable shoulder strap, 22.5" drop
  • Zip closure
  • Two exterior slip pockets, interior zip pocket, two interior slip pockets
  • Protective metal feet
  • Leather
  • Received 4+ stars from over 20 reviews

