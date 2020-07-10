Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Nautica Women's Hooded Puffer Coat (4 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$109.99 $195.00
Jul 22, 2020
2  Likes 1  Comments
13
About this Deal

Today only, Macy's is offering this Nautica Women's Hooded Puffer Coat (4 Colors) for only $28.99 with free shipping!

Details:
Approx. 27-1/2" long from center back to hem
Stand collar with removable hood & attached faux-fur trim
One zipper pocket at sleeve
Shell, lining, fill, knit trim
Received 4+ stars from over 290 reviews

camping macy's women's clothing Top Coats outerwear Nautica
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 10, 2020
Price drop
Likes Reply
