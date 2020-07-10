Macy's
Nautica Women's Hooded Puffer Coat (4 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$109.99
$195.00
Jul 22, 2020
2 Likes 1 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Macy's is offering this Nautica Women's Hooded Puffer Coat (4 Colors) for only $28.99 with free shipping!
Details:
Approx. 27-1/2" long from center back to hem
Stand collar with removable hood & attached faux-fur trim
One zipper pocket at sleeve
Shell, lining, fill, knit trim
Received 4+ stars from over 290 reviews
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping camping macy's women's clothing Top Coats outerwear Nautica
What's the matter?