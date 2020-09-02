For a limited time, Macy's has this Nautica Hooded Packable Puffer Coat (4 Colors) for just $84.99 when you use code LOVE (extra 15% off) at checkout with free shipping!



Also get it in Charcoal for $89.24 with the same code above.



Product Details:

Stand collar with removable hood; front zipper closure



Three zipper pockets at front



Lined



Received 4+ stars out of 40+ reviews

Other Notable Coats w/ Code LOVE:

Bernardo Quilted Packable Puffer Coat for $80.74 (reg. $190.00)