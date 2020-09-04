Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco Coupons

Costco

Nautica Ladies Stretch Pants (2 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$17.99 $21.99
Apr 09, 2020
Expires : 05/09/20
36  Likes 0  Comments
About this Deal

For a limited time, Costco has these Nautica Ladies' Stretch Ankle Pants in 2 colors for only $17.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Ankle Length Trouser
  • Straight Leg with Taper
  • Sits Slightly Below the Waist
  • Soft stretch cotton blend with Tencel
  • Front slanted pockets
  • Rear welt pockets
  • Front button closure with zipper fly
  • Received 4+ stars from over 115 reviews

