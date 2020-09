Victoria's Secret is offering Lace Lightly Lined Plunge Bra (4 colors) for $9.99 (Reg. $72.50)! Shipping is free on orders over $75 with code SHIP75 at checkout.



Details:

Lightly lined with removable pad

Underwire

Back closure

Adjustable straps

Double row of hook-and-eye closures

Plunge neckline

Hand wash