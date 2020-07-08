Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade Coupons

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Newbury Lane Cammie (5 Colors) + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$59.00 $298.00
Jul 08, 2020
Expires : 07/08/20
7  Likes 4  Comments
18
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Today Only! Kate Spade is offering this Newbury Lane Cammie Crossbody (5 Colors) for only $59.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Drop length: 18"
  • Crosshatched leather
  • Zipper closure
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Optional (and adjustable) strap

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping women's clothing kate spade women's fashion Handbags Bags designer fashion Crossbody Bags
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
Jul 08, 2020
back again at lower price for today only!
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 16, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 21, 2020
Back again. Today Only
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 15, 2019
Price drop now $59
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
Kate Spade See All arrow
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Mulberry Street Lise (4 Colors)
$89.00 $359.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Picnic Wicker Crossbody
$238.00 $298.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Margaux Large Tote For Womens + F/S
$146.30 $298.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Fruit Novelty North South Phone Crossbody
$111.00 150
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Kate Spade | Molly Large Leather Work Tote - Ships Free
$146.30 $298.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Sport Knit City Pack Large Backpack
$160.00 $228.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Up to 75% Off Surprise Sale + Ships Free
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Picnic Micro Cherry Crossbody
$182 $228.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Margaux Party Floral Medium Convertible Crossbody
$139.00 $198.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Margaux East West Crossbody (5 Colors)
$70.80 $168.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off VIP Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Stein Mart
Stein Mart
Up to 60% Off Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Available
Costco
Costco
32 Degrees Ladies' Hooded Jacket (4 Colors)
$24.99 $34.99
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Calvin Klein Dresses (4 Styles)
$20.99 $129.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Super Clearance Markdowns + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Puma
Puma
Up to 70% Off Private Sale is Back!
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
HOT
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Signature Satin Slippers (7 Colors)
$19.50 $29.50
Kohl's
Kohl's
30% Off All Lands' End for the Family
30% Off
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Forever 21
Forever 21
Buy 2, Get 1 Free Tops!
B2G1
LOFT
LOFT
$17 Dresses & Jumpsuits (Multiple Styles)
$17.00 $74.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow