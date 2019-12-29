Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Nike Women's Tanjun Casual Sneakers (2 Colors) + F/S
$30.00 $65.00
Dec 29, 2019
Expires : 01/14/20
21  Likes 0  Comments
About this Deal

Macy's is offering these Nike Women's Tanjun Casual Sneakers for just $30.00 with free shipping.

See it in Black/Purple for the same price.

Features:
  • Flexible, breathable upper
  • Injected unitsole for cushioning without bulk
  • No-sew upper
  • Durable midsole/outsole design
  • Textile upper; rubber sole

Other Notable Sneakers:

Free Shipping macy's sneakers sports gear women's shoes Nike outdoor gear yoga & training
