This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 70% Off Clearance w/ Extra 25% Off + F/S
Sale
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/21/20
About this Deal
|Nordstrom is offering an up to 70% off clearance with an extra 25% off (price reflects discount). Plus, shipping is free on all orders.
Shop by Category:
Related to this item:Women Free Shipping men's clothing men home women's clothing Nordstrom designer fashion
What's the matter?