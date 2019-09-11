Home Coupons Stores Cashback
$8.99 Hair Cut (Select Locations)
$8.99
10h ago
Expires : 06/22/21
About this Deal

Great Clips is offering haircuts for only $8.99 when you click 'Redeem Now' on the product page and present the offer on your phone at the time of payment.

Note: valid at participating New York, New Jersey & Connecticut area salons.

Find your nearest location here.

You can also use this $8.99 hair cut coupon (valid at participating Denver metro, Northern Colorado, Alamosa & Glenwood Springs area salons).

💬 6  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
11h ago
Admin/Mods link please https://greatclips.sfly.us/t/HkYgx6d
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
11h ago
Not a dup of existing live deal https://www.dealsplus.com/health-beauty_deals/p_99-hair-cut1 , different location, coupon and expiration.
Likes Reply
Mike0012
Mike0012 (L3)
10h ago
👍
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
10h ago
Thank You 👍
Likes Reply
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Sep 11, 2019
pls refresh the deal new coupon added
Likes Reply
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Sep 10, 2019
updated w/ new coupon
Likes Reply
