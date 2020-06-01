$10 Off $10 Lane Bryant Coupon (In-Store)
$10 Off
+ In-Store Shipping
About this Deal
|Still Available, Lane Bryant is offering a $10 off $10 in-store coupon for new text subscribers! Simply text code DIVA to number 552255 to receive your coupon and more special text offers.
Note: the $10 off $10 code excludes clearance.
Already a Lane Bryant text subscriber?
If so, then you can try sending the code STOP to number 552255 to un-subscribe. Then, try sending code DIVA to number 552255 and reply with "Y" to receive your $10 off coupon.
You may also try texting code TRENDY to number 552255 to get this same coupon.
Find your nearest Lane Bryant here.
Shopping Online? See What's New: (coupon is valid in-store only)
Related to this item:clothing fashion women's clothing Sale plus size Bottoms Lane Bryant In-Store Offer
What's the matter?