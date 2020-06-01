Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Still Available, Lane Bryant is offering a $10 off $10 in-store coupon for new text subscribers! Simply text code DIVA to number 552255 to receive your coupon and more special text offers.

Note: the $10 off $10 code excludes clearance.

Already a Lane Bryant text subscriber?

If so, then you can try sending the code STOP to number 552255 to un-subscribe. Then, try sending code DIVA to number 552255 and reply with "Y" to receive your $10 off coupon.

You may also try texting code TRENDY to number 552255 to get this same coupon.

Find your nearest Lane Bryant here.

Comments (6)

blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Jun 01, 2020
This deal was expired and I kicked it back alive and updated it and you took me off the deal and put stewartcherek back on it?!
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jun 01, 2020
Hi @blackfoot this is stewartcherek's deal that was created today at 9:01 am, you updated the current deal at 10:40 am that's why I asked stewartcherek to make an update. Please do not accuse anyone of special treatment, none of the admins give preference to any of DealsPlus users. We all work hard to share coupons & deals and often happens that great minds think alike.


https://www.dealsplus.com/Women_deals/p_lane-bryant-off-online-purchase-coupon
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Jun 01, 2020
whatever. I know better and you don't think other people can see it too?
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Jun 01, 2020
still available & kicked back alive
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 10, 2020
Updated with new code and expiry date
Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Apr 18, 2019
Sign up, you will receive $10 off in-store coupon valid for a limited time.
Reply