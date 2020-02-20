Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Old Navy Coupons »

Old Navy Faux-Leather Crossbody Bag

$9.78 $24.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/21/20
Old Navy Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Old Navy is offering the Faux Leather Crossbidy Bag for $9.78, originally priced at $24.99. Price drops automatically to $9.78 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders $50+ or opt for free shipping to your local Old Navy store.

Bag Details
  • Smooth, faux-leather exterior
  • Long crossbody shoulder strap with adjustable buckle
  • Zip-top closure
  • Soft, cotton-lined interior
  • Interior zippered compartment
  • 9 1/2"L x 61/2"W

Related to this item:

fashion women's fashion Handbags Old Navy Crossbody Bags Women's Handbags & Bags Bags & Backpacks spring fashion
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments