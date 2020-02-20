Old Navy is offering the Faux Leather Crossbidy Bag for $9.78, originally priced at $24.99. Price drops automatically to $9.78 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders $50+ or opt for free shipping to your local Old Navy store.



Bag Details

Smooth, faux-leather exterior



Long crossbody shoulder strap with adjustable buckle



Zip-top closure



Soft, cotton-lined interior



Interior zippered compartment



9 1/2"L x 61/2"W