This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Old Navy
$4.98
$39.99
Apr 02, 2020
Expires : 04/06/20
19 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|Old Navy is offering this Women's Fitted Tee Dress (2 Colors) for only $4.98 (50% off discount automatically applied in cart) with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
🏷 Deal TagsWomen fashion women's clothing women's fashion Dress clothes Old Navy
What's the matter?