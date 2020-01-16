Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fredericks

Fredericks

$2.40 Frederick's Panties (Multiple Styles)
$2.40 $10.50
Dec 28, 2019
Expires : 01/30/20
23  Likes 8  Comments
23
About this Deal

Frederick's is offering Panties for just $2.40 when you use code RN1201FH (extra 20% off) at checkout. Get free shipping on orders of $75 or more, or pay a $5 shipping fee.

Notable $2.40 Panties w/ code RN1201FH

underwear panties fashion women's clothing Lingerie Undies Intimates Frederick's of Hollywood
💬 8  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 16, 2020
Updated. Back again
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 27, 2019
Updated panty party
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Oct 28, 2019
Back again
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 27, 2019
Updated
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 01, 2019
Updated
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jun 22, 2019
Just in time for summer!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 22, 2019
Yes :)
