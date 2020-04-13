Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Banana Republic Factory Coupons

Banana Republic Factory

Petite Corduroy Skinny Pant
$6.49 $69.99
Apr 13, 2020
Expires : 04/13/20
9  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

Banana Republic Factory is offering Petite Corduroy Skinny Pant for only $12.98, regularly $69.99. Extra 50% off clearance at checkout. Free shipping on $25+

Product Details :
  • Button closure with zip fly.
  • Belt loops. 5-pocket styling.
  • Made exclusively for Banana Republic Factory.

🏷 Deal Tags

women's clothing Sale Banana Republic Factory Corduroy Pants Skinny Pants casual women pants petite pants
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Banana Republic Factory See All arrow
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory
60% Off 'Black Friday in October' Sale + Extra 10%
SALE
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 50% Off
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory
60% Off Fresh Women's Dresses + Extra 10% Purchase
SALE
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory
Essential Layering Slip Dress (3 Colors)
$17.99 $49.99
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory
Ruffle-Neck Midi Dress
$39.59 $109.99
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory
Malibu V-Neck T-Shirt
$11.99 $29.99
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory
Malibu V-Neck T-Shirt
$11.99 $29.99
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory
Chunky Marl Mock-Neck Sweater
$28 $69.99
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory
45% OFF | Linen Blend Boxy Shirt
45% OFF AR $54.99
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory
Lofty Crew-Neck Sweater
$24.00 $59.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals