Reebok is offering the Endless Road Women's Running Shoes in 2 colors for only $21.99 (Reg. $75.00) with code NEWGEAR at checkout! Shipping is free with Reebok UNLOCKED [Free to Join].



Details:

Mesh upper for lightweight breathability

Designed for Moderate-mileage running

Responsive injection-molded EVA foam midsole for lightweight cushioning

Durable rubber outsole