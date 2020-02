Proozy is offering Reebok Wanderlust Leggings (6 Colors) for just $13.99 with free shipping on $50+ orders.



Details:

Available in 6 colors



Available in sizes XS to L



Highrise capri leggings



Snug but not uncomfortable



Received 4+ stars from over 115 reviews!

Compare to 1-pair for $14.99+ Amazon.