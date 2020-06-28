This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kate Spade
Today Only! Rey Large Pocket Tote (4 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$89.00
$329.00
Jun 28, 2020
Expires : 06/28/20
13 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kate Spade is offering this Rey Large Pocket Tote (4 Colors) for only $89 with free shipping!
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsWomen Free Shipping fashion kate spade Handbags Totes designer fashion Women's Handbags & Bags
What's the matter?