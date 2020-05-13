For a limited time, Costco has this S.C. & Co. Ladies' Tummy Control Skort (2 Colors) for just $9.99 with free shipping!



Note: color blue is on backorder, however you can still place an order now (estimated ship between 5/18-25).



Product Details:

Built in Shorts



2 Front Pockets



Tummy Control Waistband



Received 4+ stars out of 785+ reviews