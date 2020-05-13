Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
S.C. & Co. Tummy Control Skort (2 Colors) + F/S

$9.99 $14.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/15/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Costco has this S.C. & Co. Ladies' Tummy Control Skort (2 Colors) for just $9.99 with free shipping!

Note: color blue is on backorder, however you can still place an order now (estimated ship between 5/18-25).

Product Details:
  • Built in Shorts
  • 2 Front Pockets
  • Tummy Control Waistband
  • Received 4+ stars out of 785+ reviews

