Samsonite Zalia Backpack (2 Colors) + F/S

$49.99 $79.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 04/29/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this Samsonite Zalia Backpack (2 Colors) for only $49.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • SmartSleeve slips over the handle of suitcase for ease of mobility
  • Structured internal and external organization
  • Laptop and tablet compartments
  • Protective metal studs on bottom of bag
  • Cellphone, pen and coin pockets
  • Received 4+ stars from over 95 reviews

Compare to $83.99 at Macy's w/ Code FORYOU at checkout.

