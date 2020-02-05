Costco is offering Samsonite Zalia Bailhandle Tote (2 Colors) for only $49.99, regularly $79.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Laptop and tablet compartments (fits up to a 14.1" laptop and a 10.1" tablet)



Protective metal studs on the bottom of the bag



Constructed of nylon with saffiano faux-leather trim



Dimensions: 11.81"H x16.54"W x 6.89"D



Received 4+ stars from over 50 reviews!