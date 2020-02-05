Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Samsonite Zalia Bailhandle Tote (2 Colors) + Ship Free

$49.99 $79.99
Expires: 03/16/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering Samsonite Zalia Bailhandle Tote (2 Colors) for only $49.99, regularly $79.99. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Laptop and tablet compartments (fits up to a 14.1" laptop and a 10.1" tablet)
  • Protective metal studs on the bottom of the bag
  • Constructed of nylon with saffiano faux-leather trim
  • Dimensions: 11.81"H x16.54"W x 6.89"D
  • Received 4+ stars from over 50 reviews!

Comments (1)

hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Feb 05, 2020
Good deal
Reply