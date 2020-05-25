This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette (1.6-Oz)
$37.99
$74.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal
|Amazon is offering this Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette (1.6-Oz) for only $37.99 with free shipping!
Details:
Blend of blooming jasmine petals, bouquet of orange, & more
Launched by the design house of dolce & gabbana in the year 2014
1.6-ounces
Received 4+ stars from over 2,680 reviews
Compare to $82.00 at Macy's and at Sephora.
Related to this item:amazon Free Shipping beauty Fragrance Dolce and Gabbana scent perfumes Perfume for Women
What's the matter?