Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette (1.6-Oz)

$37.99 $74.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette (1.6-Oz) for only $37.99 with free shipping!

Details:
Blend of blooming jasmine petals, bouquet of orange, & more
Launched by the design house of dolce & gabbana in the year 2014
1.6-ounces
Received 4+ stars from over 2,680 reviews
Compare to $82.00 at Macy's and at Sephora.

Comments (2)

hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
May 25, 2020
Live again :)
Reply
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
May 14, 2020
Live again with reduced prices !
Reply