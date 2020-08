Michael Kors is offering Saffiano Leather Medium Satchel for $79.00 with free shipping for KORSVIP members [free to join].



Details:

100% Saffiano Leather



13"W X 8"H X 4"D



Handle Drop: 4.5"



Adjustable Strap: 17.5"-19.5"



Interior Details: Zip Pocket, 2 Open Pockets



Top-Zip Fastening



Received 4+ stars from over 85 reviews!