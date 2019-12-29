This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Fredericks
$12.00+
$59.50
Dec 29, 2019
Expires : 01/30/20
19 Likes 0 Comments
12See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now, Frederick's of Hollywood is offering Teddies & Babydolls for $12 & up when you apply code FCKO9MVR4UL (extra 20% off) at checkout. Enjoy free shipping on $75+ orders.
Notable Teddies & Babydolls w/ Code FCKO9MVR4UL
🏷 Deal TagsWomen panties women's clothing Lingerie Bras Frederick's of Hollywood
What's the matter?