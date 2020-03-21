Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ALDI Coupons

ALDI

ALDI Serra Memory Foam Sneakers (In-Store)
$7.99
Mar 21, 2020
Expires : 03/24/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering these Serra Ladies' Memory Foam Sneakers for only $7.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Available in 3 colors
  • Slip-on style with elastic gores
  • Flexible rubber outsole
  • Classic lace-up style

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

