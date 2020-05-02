Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

$1.99 & Up Sale + Redeem Your $20 Reward Card
$1.99+
Apr 30, 2020
23  Likes 1  Comments
13
About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering a $1.99 & up PINK sale with savings on panties, bras, tops, beauty and much more. Shipping is free on orders over $50 with code SHIP50 or Free 2-Day Shipping on $125 With Code 2DAY125 Angel cardholders can use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Editor's note: Don't forget to redeem your $20 reward card on orders over $50 through 5/3.

Notable PINK Sale Categories:

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 02, 2020
Updated with 2 Free Shipping codes
Likes Reply
