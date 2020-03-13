Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Simply Vera Vera Wang Mini Crossbody Bag

$13.99 $39.00
+ Free Shipping
Kohl's is offering this Simply Vera Vera Wang Signature Mini Crossbody Bag for $13.99 (Reg. $39.00) with free shipping when Kohl's cardholders use codes CHARGE30 (extra 30% off) and MARMVCFREE (free shipping) at checkout!

Non-Cardholder can get this for $16.99 with code CLOVER. Plus, get free shipping with $75 purchase.

Details:
  • 7.5"H x 5"W x 1.5"D
  • Shoulder strap length: 22 in. - 26 in.
  • Removable/adjustable crossbody strap
  • Gunmetal hardware
  • Zipper & magnetic snap closures
  • Interior: 8 card slots, 2 slip pockets, 1 zip pocket
  • Exterior: 1 magnetic snap pocket, 1 zip pocket

