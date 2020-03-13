Kohl's is offering this Simply Vera Vera Wang Signature Mini Crossbody Bag for $13.99 (Reg. $39.00) with free shipping when Kohl's cardholders use codes CHARGE30 (extra 30% off) and MARMVCFREE (free shipping) at checkout!



Non-Cardholder can get this for $16.99 with code CLOVER. Plus, get free shipping with $75 purchase.



Details:

7.5"H x 5"W x 1.5"D

Shoulder strap length: 22 in. - 26 in.

Removable/adjustable crossbody strap

Gunmetal hardware

Zipper & magnetic snap closures

Interior: 8 card slots, 2 slip pockets, 1 zip pocket

Exterior: 1 magnetic snap pocket, 1 zip pocket