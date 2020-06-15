This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Vera Wang Envelope Crossbody Bag (4 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$13.99
$39.00
Jun 15, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
31 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering Vera Wang Envelope Crossbody Bag (4 Colors) for just $13.99 when cardholders use codes FAMILY30 (30% off w/ card) and JUNEMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code SAVINGS (15% off) to get this for $16.99 and free shipping on $75+ orders.
Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.
Features:
What's the matter?