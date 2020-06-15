Kohl's is offering Vera Wang Envelope Crossbody Bag (4 Colors) for just $13.99 when cardholders use codes FAMILY30 (30% off w/ card) and JUNEMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.



Non-cardholders can use code SAVINGS (15% off) to get this for $16.99 and free shipping on $75+ orders.



Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.



Features:

5" H x 7.5" W x 2.25" D



Drop down length: 23"



Removable shoulder strap with 2 snaps



Flap front



Snap closure



Interior: zip compartment with center zip pocket & 6 card slots