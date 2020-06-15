Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Kohl's

Vera Wang Envelope Crossbody Bag (4 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$13.99 $39.00
Jun 15, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
31  Likes 0  Comments
Kohl's is offering Vera Wang Envelope Crossbody Bag (4 Colors) for just $13.99  when cardholders use codes FAMILY30 (30% off w/ card) and JUNEMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVINGS (15% off) to get this for $16.99 and free shipping on $75+ orders.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.

Features:
  • 5" H x 7.5" W x 2.25" D
  • Drop down length: 23"
  • Removable shoulder strap with 2 snaps
  • Flap front
  • Snap closure
  • Interior: zip compartment with center zip pocket & 6 card slots

Women fashion Handbags kohls Crossbody Bags Handbags & Purses women bags Women Handbag
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
