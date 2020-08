Costco is offering Skechers Ladies' Wedge Slip On (2 Colors) for $22.99 (Reg. $32.99) with free shipping!



Features:

Air cooled memory foam cushioned comfort insole



Soft mesh fabric



3D printed translucent synthetic overlays at toe and heel for stability



Slip on bungee front



Fabric side overlay designs with stitching details



Side S logo



Soft fabric lining



Lightweight built in 1 ½ inch wedge



Flexible traction outsole