Macy's Coupons

Macy's

Skechers Women's Summits Alpine Sneakers (3 Colors)
$20.00 $55.00
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/30/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering these Skechers Women's Summits Alpine Sneakers (3 Colors) for only $20.00 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Available Colors:
Gray
Navy
Black
Details:
Athletic walking sneakers
Wide width
Easy slip on design
Padded collar and tongue

macy's fashion sports gear Footwear women's shoes outdoor gear sports apparel Skechers
