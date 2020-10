Macy's has these Skechers Women's Summits Walking Sneakers for only $22.50 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Athletic walking sneakers



Wide width



Soft knit mesh nearly one piece upper



Instep and heel mesh fabric panels



Bungee stretch fabric laced instep panel



Easy slip on design



Padded collar and tongue



Memory Foam cushioned insole



Flexible shock absorbing midsole



Flexible rubber traction sole



Textile and Synthetic Upper, Rubber Sole



Received 4+ stars out of 1235+ reviews