Price drop (was $9.99)! H&M is offering their Women's Skinny Ankle Jeans for just $8.99 (extra 10% auto-applied in-cart) with free shipping.



Product Details:

Ankle-length jeans in washed stretch denim with a regular waist



Mock front pockets, regular back pockets, and skinny legs.



82% cotton, 16% polyester, 2% spandex.



Machine wash cold