Womens Microfleece Pajama Pants (8 Colors)

$3.23 $4.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 04/09/20
JCPenney is offering Sleep Chic Womens Microfleece Pajama Pants in 8 colors for only $3.23 with code 4BUNNY at checkout! Opt for free store pickup or get free shipping on orders over $99.

Details:
  • Closure Type: Elastic
  • Fabric Content: 100% Polyester
  • Fabric Description: Microfleece
  • Inseam: 31 In
  • Care: Tumble Dry, Machine Wash

Comments (1)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 05, 2020
Price drop w/ code
Reply