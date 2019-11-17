Kohl's is offering SONOMA Goods for Life Women’s Jersey Midrise Leggings (7 Colors) for only $8.39 when you use GIFT30(30% off for Kohl’s cardholders) and FEBMVCFREE (free shipping for Kohl’s cardholders) at checkout.



Non-cardholders for $10.19 when you use code ROSES at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $75+



Product Details :

Jersey construction



Elastic waistband



Short: 27-in. inseam



Average: 29-in. inseam



Long: 31-in. inseam



FABRIC & CARE



Cotton, polyester, spandex



Machine wash