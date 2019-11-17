SONOMA Jersey Midrise Leggings (7 Colors)

$8.39 $20.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering SONOMA Goods for Life Women’s Jersey Midrise Leggings (7 Colors) for only $8.39 when you use GIFT30(30% off for Kohl’s cardholders) and FEBMVCFREE (free shipping for Kohl’s cardholders) at checkout.

Non-cardholders for $10.19 when you use code ROSES at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $75+

Product Details :
  • Jersey construction
  • Elastic waistband
  • Short: 27-in. inseam
  • Average: 29-in. inseam
  • Long: 31-in. inseam
  • FABRIC & CARE
  • Cotton, polyester, spandex
  • Machine wash

Related to this item:

Women Free Shipping pants women's clothing women's fashion leggings kohls Sonoma
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
7h ago
Updated
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Nov 17, 2019
Updated
Reply
lorimcgee1
lorimcgee1 (L1)
Sep 19, 2018
Love rhem
Reply

Related Deals

Up to 80% CK Clearance w/ Extra 40% + 30% Sitewide + FS
Up to 80% CK Clearance w/ Extra 40% + 30% Sitewide + FS
Sale
Calvin Klein
Up to 2.00% Cashback
44
Coach Women's Long Puffer
Coach Women's Long Puffer
$148 $650.00
Coach Outlet
50
Columbia Women's Hexbreaker Goose Down Winter Jacket (6 Colors)
Columbia Women's Hexbreaker Goose Down Winter Jacket (6 Colors)
$41.25+
Amazon
50
Gwen Ball Mesh Wristlet
Gwen Ball Mesh Wristlet
30%off AR
Lord + Taylor
Up to 2.00% Cashback
20
Brescia Unlined
Brescia Unlined
$24.95 $39.95
AdoreMe
60
Up to 50% Off Timberland Sale + Extra 30% & 10% + FS
Up to 50% Off Timberland Sale + Extra 30% & 10% + FS
Sale
Timberland
Up to 0.00% Cashback
91
Up to 70% LOFT Sale + Extra 40-50% Off + Ships Free
Up to 70% LOFT Sale + Extra 40-50% Off + Ships Free
Sale
LOFT
Up to 2.50% Cashback
93
Michael Kors Mini Leopard Jumpsuit
Michael Kors Mini Leopard Jumpsuit
$45.94 $175.00
Michael Kors
Up to 3.00% Cashback
40
40% Off Banana Republic Everything + Extra 10% Off
40% Off Banana Republic Everything + Extra 10% Off
40% Off
Banana Republic
90
Up to 75% Banana Republic Sale + 40% Everything + 10%
Up to 75% Banana Republic Sale + 40% Everything + 10%
Sale
Banana Republic
51
40% Rockport President's Day Outlet Event + Ships Free
40% Rockport President's Day Outlet Event + Ships Free
Sale
Rockport
41
Shawl-Collar Single-Breasted Flare Coat
Shawl-Collar Single-Breasted Flare Coat
$54.60 $260.
Lord + Taylor
Up to 2.00% Cashback
20
Michael Kors Twist-Front Matte-Jersey Dress
Michael Kors Twist-Front Matte-Jersey Dress
$29.40 $98.00
Michael Kors
Up to 3.00% Cashback
40
Double-Breasted High-Low Coat
Double-Breasted High-Low Coat
$78.00 $260.
Lord + Taylor
Up to 2.00% Cashback
20
Abbey Large Logo Backpack
Abbey Large Logo Backpack
$149.25 $398.00
Michael Kors
Up to 3.00% Cashback
40
Xscape Double Shoulder Strap Gown Color -Magenta
Xscape Double Shoulder Strap Gown Color -Magenta
$259.
Lord + Taylor
Up to 2.00% Cashback
20
Up to 60% Off Ralph Lauren Sale + Extra 40% Off
Up to 60% Off Ralph Lauren Sale + Extra 40% Off
Sale
Ralph Lauren
Up to 2.00% Cashback
111
Up to 60% Off Cole Haan Sale + Extra 40% Off
Up to 60% Off Cole Haan Sale + Extra 40% Off
Sale
Cole Haan
Up to 0.50% Cashback
82
Up to 70% Off Ann Taylor Sale + Extra 60% Off
Up to 70% Off Ann Taylor Sale + Extra 60% Off
Sale
Ann Taylor
42
Free Shipping w/ BOGO 50% Off Women's Swimwear
Free Shipping w/ BOGO 50% Off Women's Swimwear
Sale
Target
Up to 1.00% Cashback
50
B2G1 Free Gilly Hick Bras & Undies + Extra 20% Off
B2G1 Free Gilly Hick Bras & Undies + Extra 20% Off
B2G1
Hollister
120
Up to 60% Tommy Hilfiger Sale + Extra 30% Off
Up to 60% Tommy Hilfiger Sale + Extra 30% Off
Sale
Tommy Hilfiger
137
PUMA Tropus
PUMA Tropus
$43.99 $60.00
6PM
50
Women's Comfort Booties with Buckles
Women's Comfort Booties with Buckles
$15.99 $22.99
Lakeside Collection
50
Patchwork Swing Dress
Patchwork Swing Dress
$79.99 $89.50
LOFT
Up to 2.50% Cashback
50
Circus By Sam Edelman Ezra
Circus By Sam Edelman Ezra
$38.99 $79.99
6PM
50