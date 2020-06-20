Kohl's
Jun 20, 2020
Kohl's is offering SONOMA Goods for Life Print Canvas Tote in Mult. colors for just $8.40 (Reg. $30.00) when cardholders use codes FAMILY30 (Extra 30% off w/ Kohl's card) and JUNEMVCFREE (Free shipping w/ the card) at checkout!
Non-cardholders can get these shoes for $10.20 with code DADSDAY (Extra 15% off) and free shipping on $75+.
Plus, everyone can earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Product Details:
What's the matter?