Kohl's

SONOMA Goods for Life Print Canvas Tote (Mult. Colors)
$8.40 $30.00
Jun 20, 2020
5
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering SONOMA Goods for Life Print Canvas Tote in Mult. colors for just $8.40 (Reg. $30.00) when cardholders use codes FAMILY30 (Extra 30% off w/ Kohl's card) and JUNEMVCFREE (Free shipping w/ the card) at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get these shoes for $10.20 with code DADSDAY (Extra 15% off) and free shipping on $75+.

Plus, everyone can earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Product Details:
  • Bronze-tone hardware
  • Stitched handles
  • Studded details
  • 13"H X 12 1/2"W X 6"D
  • Zipper closure
  • Cotton

Women Purse Canvas Bag Handbags Tote Bag Women's Handbags & Bags print canvas tote bag
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 20, 2020
Update w/ new code
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 13, 2019
Update w/ new code
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Sep 12, 2019
Now $10.20
Likes Reply
