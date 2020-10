For a limited time, Costco is having this Soul Naturalizer Ladies' Quinlin Boot on sale for $19.99, originally $39.99. Shipping is free on this item.



Note: size 8 & 8.5 available.



Features:

SOUL Naturalizer



Color: Black



Non-slip rubber outsole



Buckle detail



Memoryfoam footbed with arch support



Goring for extra flexibility



Side-zip closure