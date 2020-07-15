This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
45% OFF | 28-Count Stayfree Maxi Overnight Pads w/ Wings
$4.97
$8.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/24/20
About this Deal
|Amazon is offering this 28-Count Stayfree Maxi Overnight Pads w/ Wings for only $4.72 with free shipping when you order via Subscribe & Save.
Details:
Amazon's Choice
Overnight protection for even heavy menstrual periods
Night guard zone with 24 anti leak channels
Incredibly soft cover for maximum comfort
Received 4+ stars from over 1,865 reviews!
Related to this item:Women amazon Personal Care Feminine Products Health & Personal Care Feminine Hygiene Stayfree Maxi Pads period pads
What's the matter?