Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

45% OFF | 28-Count Stayfree Maxi Overnight Pads w/ Wings

$4.97 $8.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/24/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 28-Count Stayfree Maxi Overnight Pads w/ Wings for only $4.72 with free shipping when you order via Subscribe & Save.

Details:
Amazon's Choice
Overnight protection for even heavy menstrual periods
Night guard zone with 24 anti leak channels
Incredibly soft cover for maximum comfort
Received 4+ stars from over 1,865 reviews!

Related to this item:

Women amazon Personal Care Feminine Products Health & Personal Care Feminine Hygiene Stayfree Maxi Pads period pads
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (4)

EnergizedByte
EnergizedByte (L1)
Jul 15, 2020
Live again
Reply
EnergizedByte
EnergizedByte (L1)
Jun 12, 2020
Live again
Reply
EnergizedByte
EnergizedByte (L1)
May 18, 2020
Live again!
Reply
EnergizedByte
EnergizedByte (L1)
Apr 29, 2020
Live again!
Reply