Macy's

Style & Co Curvy-Fit Skinny Printed Jeans

$4.96 $49.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/12/20
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

For a limited time only, Macy's is offering Style & Co Curvy-Fit Skinny Printed Jeans on sale for $4.96, originally $49.00. Shipping is free at $25+

Features:
Approximate model measurements: height: 5'10"
Model is wearing a size 4
Approx. regular inseam: 31" (sizes 2 to 18)
Approx. long inseam: 33" (sizes 2L to 18L)

