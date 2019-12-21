Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Kohl's

Kohl's 'Super Saturday' + Extra 30% + $10 Off $50
Sale
Dec 21, 2019
Expires : 12/21/19
About this Deal

Today only, Kohl's is having a 'Super Saturday' Sale plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code GIFT30 and code DECMVCFREE for free shipping at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVE to get 20% off $100 or 15% off under $100 and free shipping on $50+.

Plus, everyone can get $10 off $50 with code GET10 used at checkout.

Notable Sale Categories:

men's clothing women's clothing toddler Bottoms holiday gifts
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Dec 21, 2019
live now
