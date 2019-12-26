Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kate Spade Suzy North South Crossbody Tote (F/S)
$89.50 $298.00
Dec 26, 2019
Expires : 01/05/20
About this Deal

Kate Spade has their Suzy Medium North South Crossbody Tote for just $89.50 with code BIGGESTSALE (extra 50% off) applied at checkout with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Handle drop: 5"
  • Strap drop: 18.5"
  • Small pebble grain leather
  • Faux microsuede lining
  • Spade grommet
  • North south crossbody tote with dog-clip closure
  • Interior zipper pocket
  • Optional (and adjustable) shoulder strap

Other Notable Handbags w/ Code BIGGESTSALE:

